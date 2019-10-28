Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 15,441 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,348,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.69. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

