Consensus (SEN) One Day Volume Hits $191.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00072008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00096089 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,390.50 or 0.99179915 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

