Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNSL. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $255.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.21. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

