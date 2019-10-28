Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 196,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $212,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 10.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,550,000 after buying an additional 113,286 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 333.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 150.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 40,937 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. 36,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

