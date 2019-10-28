Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Position Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 7,584.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075,205 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Construction Partners worth $32,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $67,350,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Construction Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $868.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.25 price target (up from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.