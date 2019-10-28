Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Container Store Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Container Store Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.41-0.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.41-0.51 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Container Store Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $4.95 on Monday. Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCS. ValuEngine raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

