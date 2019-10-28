Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $445,129.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, DDEX, UEX and HADAX. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network launched on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, DDEX, CoinBene, ABCC, HADAX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

