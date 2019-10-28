Continental Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,933 shares during the period. Federated Investors makes up about 1.5% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Federated Investors worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,218. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FII shares. ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

