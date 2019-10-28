Continental Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,608 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth about $617,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth about $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 133.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 118,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GLRE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 62,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.94 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 37.75%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

