ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CFRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,163. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.15.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFRX. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 735,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

