Contrasting Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cambium Networks and Ubiquiti Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ubiquiti Networks $1.16 billion 0.00 $322.69 million $4.74 N/A

Ubiquiti Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Ubiquiti Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A Ubiquiti Networks 27.78% 180.91% 36.81%

Dividends

Ubiquiti Networks pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share. Cambium Networks does not pay a dividend. Ubiquiti Networks pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cambium Networks and Ubiquiti Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ubiquiti Networks 2 4 0 0 1.67

Cambium Networks presently has a consensus target price of $13.58, indicating a potential upside of 54.01%. Ubiquiti Networks has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Ubiquiti Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ubiquiti Networks is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks beats Cambium Networks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. Its proprietary products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver wireless broadband access and other services. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive price-performance software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON platform to build high speed fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise WLAN; UniFi Video, a video surveillance system; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. offers embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

