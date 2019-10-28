Contrasting EQT (NYSE:EQT) & Triangle Petroleum (NYSE:TPLM)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Triangle Petroleum does not pay a dividend. EQT pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQT and Triangle Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $4.56 billion 0.53 -$2.24 billion $1.70 5.58 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -7.41% 4.25% 2.33% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

EQT has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EQT and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 7 6 0 2.36 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $30.39, indicating a potential upside of 220.26%.

Summary

EQT beats Triangle Petroleum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

