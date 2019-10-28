Contrasting Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) and Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) and Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exantas Capital and Catchmark Timber Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Catchmark Timber Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Exantas Capital currently has a consensus price target of $11.54, suggesting a potential downside of 0.26%. Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Given Exantas Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Exantas Capital is more favorable than Catchmark Timber Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Exantas Capital and Catchmark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital 59.04% 7.03% 1.77% Catchmark Timber Trust -180.35% -58.86% -22.00%

Dividends

Exantas Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Catchmark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Exantas Capital pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Catchmark Timber Trust pays out -21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Exantas Capital has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catchmark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Exantas Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Exantas Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exantas Capital and Catchmark Timber Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital $55.28 million 6.67 $27.43 million $0.71 16.30 Catchmark Timber Trust $97.86 million 5.68 -$122.01 million ($2.55) -4.45

Exantas Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catchmark Timber Trust. Catchmark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exantas Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exantas Capital beats Catchmark Timber Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

