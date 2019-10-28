CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTK. ValuEngine raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America set a $6.60 target price on CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTK stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. CooTek has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.70 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

