Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Trimmed by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Copart by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $83.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.