Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 38.3% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 94,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 65.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 80,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 86.7% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

