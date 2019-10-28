Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 142,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $500,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Md Miller purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

