CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.30.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $6.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $558.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,367. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $586.41 and a 200-day moving average of $563.11. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $315.85 and a 52 week high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total value of $9,045,380.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $146,377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,788,000 after buying an additional 246,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 280.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,508,000 after buying an additional 85,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 395,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,035,000 after buying an additional 70,439 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.