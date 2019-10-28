Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.06.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,761.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,771.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,844.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

