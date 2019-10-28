COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0004

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, COVA has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One COVA token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market capitalization of $895,340.00 and approximately $1.10 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00212324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.01485990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00116784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

