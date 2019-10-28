Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ CVIA opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $444.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Eich purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investure LLC bought a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Covia by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

