Cowen Cuts Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target to $39.00

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAWW. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.17.

AAWW traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,599. The company has a market capitalization of $619.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $60.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,177.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $630,695. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

