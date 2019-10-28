Cowen Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $53.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.47.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. 1,354,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $1,610,806. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after purchasing an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

