Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Crane stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 282,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,149. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

