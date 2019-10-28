Crawford & Company (CRD.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.93 million. On average, analysts expect Crawford & Company to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRD.B stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $510.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

CRD.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

