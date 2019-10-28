Credit Suisse Group Boosts Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $22.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECHO. Cowen dropped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $599.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $7,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at $3,129,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 21.5% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 456,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.