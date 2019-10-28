Credit Suisse Group Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $157.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities upgraded Equifax to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.00.

EFX opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. Equifax has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

