Credit Suisse Group Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $98.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.17. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $713,074.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,639.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 94,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.