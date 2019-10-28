Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $67.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward M. Christie III acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,250,000 after buying an additional 39,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 328.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,652,000 after buying an additional 2,403,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,824,000 after buying an additional 544,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,714,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

