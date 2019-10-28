Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 334,903 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 59.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,155,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after buying an additional 4,518,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,728,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after buying an additional 840,718 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2,237.1% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 3,163,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 143.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,945,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 1,734,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 625,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE CPG opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.48 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.