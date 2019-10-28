Critical Contrast: Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) & Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Axovant Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $207.74 million 2.30 -$143.59 million ($2.44) -1.65 Axovant Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$129.07 million ($8.02) -0.81

Axovant Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics. Akebia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axovant Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axovant Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Axovant Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Axovant Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Axovant Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -75.64% -36.92% -22.10% Axovant Gene Therapies N/A -328.36% -99.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akebia Therapeutics and Axovant Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Axovant Gene Therapies 0 1 8 0 2.89

Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.82%. Axovant Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 324.13%. Given Axovant Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axovant Gene Therapies is more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics.

Summary

Axovant Gene Therapies beats Akebia Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients. It has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of HIF-prolyl hydroxylases-targeted compounds worldwide. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia. The company was formerly known as Axovant Sciences Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

