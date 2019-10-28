Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.09

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.09 and last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 5780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Crown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Crown by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

