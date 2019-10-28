Crystal Lake Mining (CVE:CLM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Crystal Lake Mining Corp (CVE:CLM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 126250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Crystal Lake Mining Company Profile (CVE:CLM)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

