CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 158.0% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE CSS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.45. 43,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.03. CSS Industries has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

