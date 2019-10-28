CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$14.95 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.53, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$16.50 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

