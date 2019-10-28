CTS (NYSE:CTS) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

CTS (NYSE:CTS) has been given a $33.00 price objective by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CTS traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $26.97. 127,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,611. CTS has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $913.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in CTS by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CTS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,539,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

