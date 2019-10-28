Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.