Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 72.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

TBNK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $279.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Murakami sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $145,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

