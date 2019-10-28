Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 186,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,522. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

