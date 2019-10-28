Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,066 shares of company stock worth $14,662,175. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 64,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,333. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.