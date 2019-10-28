Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.45. 188,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,313,842. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

