Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,160 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 225,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,832. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

