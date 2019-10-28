Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

UNH stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $246.88. The company had a trading volume of 104,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,453. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.37 and its 200 day moving average is $239.61. The company has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

