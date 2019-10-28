Cutler Group LP Cuts Stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Cutler Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 162,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ITT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ITT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

ITT stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $60.85. 398,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,113. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

