Cutler Group LP Cuts Stock Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Cutler Group LP lessened its holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after buying an additional 278,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 37,416 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 331,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 36,263 shares during the period.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGPI. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In related news, insider Augustus C. Griffin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $119,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,582.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.75. 82,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,310. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $821.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.