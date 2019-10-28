Cutler Group LP Has $121,000 Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Cutler Group LP reduced its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 70.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. ValuEngine downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 38,656 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $2,012,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,655,170.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $489,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $45.36. 624,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

