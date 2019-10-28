Cutler Group LP Increases Holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBLX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE NBLX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.36. 151,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,941. The company has a market capitalization of $977.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6716 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

