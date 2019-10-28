CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $65.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

