CWH Capital Management Inc. Acquires 289,582 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 49.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 871,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,582 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HL. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 406,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 33,049 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in Hecla Mining by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in Hecla Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine J. Boggs purchased 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.98.

NYSE HL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.10. 231,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.89. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

