CWH Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.2% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 73,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 127,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 193,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

SCHW traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $41.43. 350,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,351,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

